Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared a key update about the upcoming Malayalam film Drishyam 3, confirming a major financial development ahead of its release. In a tweet posted on April 24, 2026, he revealed that PEN Studios will invest Rs 100 crores in Aashirvad Cinemas through Panorama Studios for the much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise starring Mohanlal.

Drishyam 3 gets boost as PEN Studios backs Mohanlal starrer with Rs 100 crores investment

The investment signals strong confidence from the Hindi film distribution ecosystem in the Malayalam original, which has historically served as the foundation for multiple successful remakes across languages. The upcoming film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 21, 2026. The date also coincides with Mohanlal’s birthday, adding further significance to the launch.

As previously reported, the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 has already wrapped filming and is currently in the final stages of post-production. Principal photography began on September 22, 2025, and concluded on December 2, 2025. The project is positioned as the final chapter in the widely followed thriller franchise that began in 2013 and later expanded into several language adaptations, including the Hindi versions starring Ajay Devgn.

Director Jeethu Joseph had earlier shared that he approached the writing process of the third part differently by crafting the climax first before building the narrative around it. This detail has increased curiosity among audiences who closely followed the layered storytelling of the earlier films.

The core family cast returns for the concluding chapter, with Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty alongside Meena as Rani, Ansiba Hassan as Anju and Esther Anil as Anu. Their continuity has remained central to the emotional thread of the franchise.

Taran Adarsh also mentioned that producers Antony Perumbavoor, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Jayantilal Gada are associated with the project.

With a confirmed release date, completed shoot schedule and fresh investment backing, Drishyam 3 is moving steadily toward its theatrical debut as expectations continue to build around how the story of Georgekutty reaches its conclusion.

Also Read: Drishyam 2 set for theatrical release on April 10 ahead of Drishyam 3 release in May

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

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