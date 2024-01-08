comscore
Last Updated 08.01.2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Bollywood News » Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse security breached, 2 arrested with fake IDs: Reports 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse security breached, 2 arrested with fake IDs: Reports 

2 arrested with fake IDs after attempting to enter Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse was rocked by a security breach on Thursday afternoon. Reportedly, two individuals from Punjab were apprehended attempting to trespass. The incident reignites concerns about Khan's safety, which has been under heightened scrutiny since a threatening email earlier this year.

The accused, initially identifying themselves as Mahesh Kumar Ramniwas and Vinod Kumar Radheshyam, were identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila (23) and Gursewak Singh Sikh (23) from Punjab's Fazilka district upon inspection. Farmhouse manager Shashikant Sharma, alerted by security guard Mohammed Hussain, detained the pair after they tried scaling the fence and tree compound.

A discovery unfolded when police found fraudulent photographs on their Aadhaar cards, raising further questions about their motives. Both individuals now face charges of trespassing and using fake identification. 

It is worth mentioning that this incident comes at a time when Salman Khan's security concerns are already at an elevated level. Following the threatening email in February, Mumbai police upgraded his security to Y plus status and registered an FIR against notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, also implicated in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Increased security measures at Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai, allowing fans to assemble, were also implemented.

In an interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Khan opened up about the impact of heightened security on his life. "Security is better than insecurity," he acknowledged while expressing concerns about the inconvenience it causes to others and even him. "Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days," he said, referring to his bodyguard Shera.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and others react to diplomatic row between Maldives and India; promote Lakshwadeep Islands

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

