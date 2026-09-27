From 90-second fad to MEGA BUSINESS: Microdramas get a dedicated spotlight at FICCI FRAMES alongside cinema, OTT, AI and reality TV

Microdramas are no longer being discussed only inside startup offices and short-video companies. The format is now entering one of India's most influential mainstream entertainment-industry forums.

From 90-second fad to MEGA BUSINESS: Microdramas get a dedicated spotlight at FICCI FRAMES alongside cinema, OTT, AI and reality TV

FICCI FRAMES 2026, to be held in Mumbai on September 29 and 30, has included a dedicated session titled Microdrama, Mega Business: The Next Content Disruption in its programme. The panel will examine how snackable fiction, creator-led series and platform-first originals are changing content creation, distribution and monetisation.

Significantly, the discussion brings together representatives from different parts of the emerging ecosystem — Meta, Zee Entertainment's BULLET Microdrama, Eloelo Group, Kuku and the creative community.

That places microdramas on an agenda otherwise populated by some of India's biggest entertainment names. FICCI FRAMES 2026 will feature discussions involving Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and senior executives from JioStar, Zee, Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Pictures Networks India and Dharma Productions. Separate sessions will examine cinema, reality television, AI and copyright, regional storytelling, streaming and the creator economy.

Six months ago, vertical fiction could reasonably have been dismissed as another short-video experiment. Now India's established studios, broadcasters, creators, advertisers and investors are debating whether it represents a distinct entertainment business.

The inclusion of a dedicated microdrama session at FICCI FRAMES therefore feels significant. The conversation around the format is clearly shifting from whether audiences will embrace 60-90 second fiction to how large the business can become, who will control the most valuable IP and talent, and what role platforms, studios, advertisers and technology companies will play in shaping its future. If the current momentum continues, microdramas may soon cease to be treated as a side experiment in short-form video and emerge as a distinct pillar of India’s entertainment ecosystem.

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