Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London days after Income Tax searches at 12 locations linked to him, Rakul Preet Singh and Panorama Studios.

Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London amid Income Tax searches at 12 locations linked to him, Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios: Report

Veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London, according to news agency ANI. The reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed so far.

Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London amid Income Tax searches at 12 locations linked to him, Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios: Report

When contacted by ANI, Bhagnani asked to be left “alone”. No further details about his health condition or the duration of his hospital stay are currently available.

The development comes shortly after reports of Income Tax Department searches at multiple locations linked to Bhagnani, his daughter-in-law and actor Rakul Preet Singh, and Panorama Studios.

Income Tax Department searches 12 locations

The Income Tax Department reportedly carried out searches at 12 locations in Mumbai on September 28. The premises were linked to Vashu Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Kumar Mangat-led Panorama Studios.

According to reports, the searches were part of an inquiry into suspected financial irregularities involving film-related transactions. Investigators are reportedly examining allegations that funds may have been routed overseas under the guise of financing film projects.

Multiple teams were said to be examining documents, financial records and details of alleged overseas transactions. However, the Income Tax Department has not publicly disclosed its findings or confirmed that any tax violation has been established.

The searches also reportedly covered premises associated with Panorama Studios, which is led by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. The nature and extent of the transactions under scrutiny have not been disclosed publicly.

Vashu Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh yet to respond

Reports of the Income Tax searches emerged on September 28, with multiple publications reporting that the department was examining financial records connected to the film industry.

Neither Vashu Bhagnani nor Rakul Preet Singh has publicly responded to the reports about the searches so far. The investigation is understood to be ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Importantly, the Income Tax searches and Bhagnani’s hospitalisation have been reported as developments occurring around the same time. There is currently no official information establishing a connection between the two.

For now, further information regarding Bhagnani’s health is awaited.

Also Read: Will the Vashu Bhagnani controversy benefit Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai? Trade experts comment; also open up on 50% offer on release day: “You are UNDERMINING a star’s potential”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.