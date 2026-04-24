Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Ek Din is steadily building strong anticipation among audiences. Positioned as a tender and heartfelt love story, the film has already struck a chord with viewers through its captivating trailer and soulful music. As the film nears its release, Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan stepped out to support Deven Bhojani for his upcoming Gujarati film Dhabkaaro, which is releasing on the same day.

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan support Deven Bhojani ahead of Ek Din and Dhabkaaro clash

With Deven Bhojani’s Gujarati film Dhabkaaro set to release alongside Ek Din on May 1, Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan extended their support by meeting the actor. It is indeed a humble and kind gesture from Aamir and Junaid to support another film releasing on the same day.

Aamir Khan and Deven Bhojani began their careers together, having performed in their first play side by side. They also appeared together in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Also Read: Aamir Khan launches Ek Din Ki Mehfil: Singers across India get chance to perform live before him, Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan

More Pages: Ek Din Box Office Collection

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