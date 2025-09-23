comscore
Andhera actor Karanvir Malhotra joins cast of Shah Rukh Khan starrer King: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Andhera actor Karanvir Malhotra joins cast of Shah Rukh Khan starrer King: Report

Andhera actor Karanvir Malhotra joins cast of Shah Rukh Khan starrer King: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karanvir Malhotra, who recently starred in Andhera, is rumoured to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in King. Though the Andhera star hasn’t made any official announcement regarding his inclusion in the Siddharth Anand directorial, his social media photos from Warsaw, Poland have left everyone buzzing. If the buzz is to be believed, he will be joining an exciting ensemble, including King Khan himself, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

Though the makers have stayed tight-lipped about the film’s plot or the nature of the characters, the audiences are keen to dive into the world of King. Currently, King's set has moved to Poland.

Meanwhile, Karanvir Malhotra is fresh off the success of his latest release, Andhera, a supernatural thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Gaurav Desai and helmed by Raaghav Dar, Andhera garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics, with special mention to Karanvir for his sincere and vulnerable portrayal of Jay, a depressed medical student being haunted by the darkness that looms over Mumbai city.

Now, if the reports of Karanvir Malhotra’s addition in King are to be believed, the audiences are up for a ride of thrill and big-screen drama!

Also Read: Karanvir Malhotra is grateful as Andhera receives positive reception: “Seeing the audience like your work is a feeling that’s difficult to sum up in words”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

