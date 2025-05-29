Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, music director Pritam Chakraborty, singers Papon, Shashwat Singh and Raghav Chaitanya, director Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar attended the grand launch of the song ‘Zamaana Lage’ from Metro…In Dino. The film is a sequel to Life In A Metro (2007), which was also directed by Anurag Basu. It was set only in one city while the video of ‘Zamaana Lage’ makes it clear that that’s not the case with the sequel.

Metro…In Dino’s ‘Zamaana Lage’ song launch: Anurag Basu reveals that unlike Life In A Metro, sequel is set in 5 cities; also adds, “Konkona Sen Sharma cried remembering Irrfan Khan in a scene”

Anurag Basu was asked about it and he listed the cities shown in Metro…In Dino, Kolkata, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and a little bit of Pune”. He added, “The story travels in all these cities. We are all connected today. There’s not much of a distance as such in today’s times. Also, our city also plays an important role in our lives, be it Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc. That’s how we have tried to show it in this film.”

Konkona Sen Sharma is the only actor to be a part of Metro…In Dino as well as Life In A Metro. In the earlier part, she was paired opposite the late Irrfan Khan. Konkona was asked if she and Anurag missed the legendary actor. Konkona said, “We were just discussing that zamaane toh lagega unko bhoolne ke liye na! It happened many times. I don’t want to get into what and when. When you’ll watch the film, you’ll know when!”

Anurag Basu, however, opened up, “There were many moments in the film when we missed him. We were shooting a scene and its tone was similar to the scene we had shot before. In the middle of the shoot, there was a silent moment. Me and Koko (Konkona) looked at each other and she started crying. I guess we should not go there now.”

He continued, “We miss him. We also miss K K, cinematographer Bobby Singh and art director Rajat Poddar; all of them were integral part of my team and are not there now. They would have been sitting here today.”

Metro…In Dino releases in cinemas on July 4.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu’s joint production Metro…In Dino gets a release date!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.