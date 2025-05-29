comscore
Amitabh Bachchan buys fourth property in Ayodhya for Rs 40 crores: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amitabh Bachchan has deepened his connection with Ayodhya by purchasing yet another plot of land in the temple town—his fourth in recent times. According to reports, the legendary actor acquired a 25,000 square foot plot for Rs 40 crore, close to the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Amitabh Bachchan buys fourth property in Ayodhya for Rs 40 crores: Report

This latest acquisition is located near the upscale Sarayu real estate project, where Bachchan had earlier invested Rs 14.5 crore. The area has become a hub of premium developments, merging spiritual significance with modern infrastructure.

Amitabh Bachchan’s properties in Ayodhya

Last year, just days before the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Bachchan had bought a 5,372 square foot property in the same area for ₹4.54 crore. Commenting on his plans at the time, the actor had said, “This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”

In another notable move, the 82-year-old star also acquired a 54,000 square foot plot in Ayodhya, registered under the trust named after his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Reports claim the veteran actor intends to construct a memorial on this land in honor of his late father.

Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan has a packed slate. He will next be seen in Section 84, co-starring Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee. He is also set to appear in the much-anticipated sequels to Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD.

Also Read: 20 Years of Bunty Aur Babli: Amitabh Bachchan recalls his rap video days: “I’m neither God nor dude – I’m Amitabh Bachchan”

