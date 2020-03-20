At MET Gala 2020, Cannes Film Festival 2020 and US' Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak! Spike Lee, Cannes jury chair director, told Variety, "The stuff that we love has to take a back seat. The world has changed and it's changing every day. People are dying and France's president has said, several times - I'm paraphrasing - 'We are at war.' We are in a war-like time. So many things have been postponed, and I agree with this move."

He further said, "Let's not forget this is the world's biggest film festival, the world's biggest stage for cinema and I'll be the first black president of the jury. Everybody has to pray, get on bended knee, pray, we get out of this, find a vaccine, get back on our feet - physically, emotionally and financially worldwide. This is no joke. It's not a movie. People are dying."

Another major event that has been postponed is Daytime Emmys 2020. The organizers said that they can't move forward with the planned ceremonies that has over 2000 attendees. They said that they are exploring ways to recognize their work next year!

