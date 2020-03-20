Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.03.2020 | 7:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

After MET Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2020 and Daytime Emmys postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

At MET Gala 2020, Cannes Film Festival 2020 and US' Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak! Spike Lee, Cannes jury chair director, told Variety, "The stuff that we love has to take a back seat. The world has changed and it's changing every day. People are dying and France's president has said, several times - I'm paraphrasing - 'We are at war.' We are in a war-like time. So many things have been postponed, and I agree with this move."

After MET Gala, Cannes Film Festival 2020 and Daytime Emmys postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak

He further said, "Let's not forget this is the world's biggest film festival, the world's biggest stage for cinema and I'll be the first black president of the jury. Everybody has to pray, get on bended knee, pray, we get out of this, find a vaccine, get back on our feet - physically, emotionally and financially worldwide. This is no joke. It's not a movie. People are dying."

Another major event that has been postponed is Daytime Emmys 2020. The organizers said that they can't move forward with the planned ceremonies that has over 2000 attendees. They said that they are exploring ways to recognize their work next year!

ALSO READ: Anna Wintour confirms Met Gala 2020 is officially postponed

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan's farmhouse in Lonavala is…

Kanika Kapoor’s father says she came in…

Lara Dutta to produce her second venture;…

Tiger Shroff says Salman Khan’s bracelet…

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification