Last Updated 20.03.2020 | 5:11 PM IST

Kanika Kapoor’s father says she came in contact with 400 families before testing positive for COVID-19; singer denies 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who returned to Lucknow from London on March 15, has tested positive for Covid-19. She is presently admitted at Lucknow's King George's Medical University. Kanika took to Instagram to confirm the news.

Kanika Kapoor’s father says she came in contact with 400 families before testing positive for COVID-19, singer denies 

Kanika's father Rajiv Kapoor in an interview with a news channel said that the singer attended three parties after returning to India. He said that she came in contact with around 400 families in the three parties. Her father further said that six people from their family will be undergoing tests at 4 pm today. 

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor has denied her father's statements. She said that she attended only one party and was exposed to thirty people. She said that she attended a small gathering on March 13 and was wearing gloves in the past week. 

Reportedly, soon after returning to Lucknow, she also hosted a lavish party which had a number of politicians and socialites in attendance as well. A news agency reported that she was among the four people who tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

