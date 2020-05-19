Actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are separating after nearly 10 years of marriage. The news was confirmed by Brian on May 18 on the episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled "Context,". He addressed the photos of Megan Fox with rapper Machine Gun Kelly that surfaced last week.

Brian revealed that he started to feel distant from Megan when she left the country to shoot Midnight in the Switchgrass. "She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he told about his conversation with Megan Fox. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did."

“We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me," Brian Green said. "As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids."

“Since the end of the year, we’ve really been trying to be apart and figure out what life is now. It’s a big change for both of us," he further said.

Speaking of rapper Machine Gun Kelly who Megan met on the sets of the Midnight in the Switchgrass, Brian said that at the moment they are just friends and there was no "cheating". "I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment," he said.

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," he added. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us."

"Who knows if this is the end of the journey," he said. "I mean, we have a lot of life left. So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea," he signed off.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are parents of three kids - Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon.