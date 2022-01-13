comscore

Kylie Jenner becomes first woman in the world to reach 300 million on Instagram

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has hit another social media milestone. The 24-year-old makeup mogul has become the first woman in the world to reach 300 million Instagram followers.

Despite keeping a low profile on social media for the past few months, Jenner becomes the first woman to reach the Instagram milestone, beating pop star Ariana Grande who previously held the record. She becomes the second most followed person on Instagram, after professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo with 388 million followers.

The star, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, took some time off social media after 10 concertgoers died at Scott's Astroworld Festival show in Houston. She returned to Instagram on Christmas Eve with a throwback picture of her mother, Kris Jenner. Since then, Kylie has shared two posts on the platform, both from her pregnancy photoshoots.

Kylie Jenner previously held the record for the most-liked picture on Instagram for a picture featuring her daughter Stormi. In 2019, however, she lost the world record of having the most-liked photo to a picture of an egg.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner flaunts her growing baby bump – “I Am Woman”

