Anupam Kher receives a Certificate of Recognition in Toronto for his work in cinema, storytelling, education and mentorship during his North American theatre tour.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has received a Certificate of Recognition in Toronto for his contribution to cinema, storytelling, education and mentorship. The actor shared the news on social media on September 29, expressing his gratitude for the honour and reflecting on how his work has reached audiences beyond India.

Anupam Kher honoured in Toronto with Certificate of Recognition: “What a wonderful feeling”

Kher shared a picture from the ceremony and revealed that he received the certificate from Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North, Caledon. Sharing his reaction, the actor wrote, “CERTIFICATE OF RECOGNITION!❤️🇨🇦What a wonderful feeling to receive this Certificate of Recognition in Toronto from the Hon. Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North—Caledon. I am touched by her words about my work in cinema, storytelling, education and mentorship.🙏😳😍”

He further spoke about what the recognition means to him as an actor who has spent decades working across films, television and theatre. Kher wrote, “An actor begins by hoping to connect with the person sitting in front of the stage or screen. To learn that the work has travelled across borders and touched people here in Canada means a great deal to me.”

The actor also thanked Sahota and the residents of Brampton North, Caledon, while acknowledging the people who have been part of his journey. He added, “Thank you, Ruby Sahota ji, and the residents of Brampton North, Caledon, for this generous honour. I accept it with gratitude and share it with everyone who has been part of my journey. Lots of love. Jai Ho!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher’s North American theatre tour

The Toronto honour comes at a significant point in Kher’s ongoing North American theatre tour. The actor is currently travelling across the US and Canada with the Hindi musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane, in which he stars opposite Swaroop Sampat.

The play recently marked its 25th show in Toronto on September 27. Kher described the milestone as an important moment for the production and said that Toronto had continued to give him “amazing love.” The play, written and directed by Gajendra Iyer, has been touring several North American cities.

On the film front, Kher has several projects lined up. He will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on November 27, 2026.

He is also part of Fauzi, starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is currently listed for release on December 3, 2026.

Kher is set to reprise his popular character Kamal Khosla in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The sequel had been announced for release in August 2026, but its release was subsequently postponed and a new date has not been locked yet.

The actor has also announced his 555th film, although details about the project and its title have not yet been revealed.

Also Read: Anupam Kher advises Govinda amid rumoured affair: “Don’t allow your personal life or habits to overshadow your entire life”

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