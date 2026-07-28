MEGA EXCLUSIVE: T-Series bags music rights to BOTH parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance deal

The buzz surrounding Ramayana continues to grow each passing week. Recently, the film made headlines after Sony Pictures came on board to handle the global distribution of the epic outside India. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learnt that another entertainment giant has joined the much-awaited project – T-Series.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: T-Series bags music rights to BOTH parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance deal

According to sources, several leading music labels were in the race to acquire the coveted audio rights. However, T-Series ultimately managed to seal the deal with their offer.

A close associate at T-Series confirmed to Bollywood Hungama, “T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film’s soundtrack.”

The associate further revealed, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs. 75 crores for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

However, the associate clarified that the Rs. 75 crore payment is part of a refundable advance arrangement.

The deal ranks among the biggest music-rights agreements struck by an Indian music company. It not only reinforces T-Series’ dominance in the music business but also further raises expectations from the soundtrack of Ramayana, one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic spectacles of the year.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has not shot any scenes with Yash yet; says, “We haven’t shot together”

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