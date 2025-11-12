Siddhant Chaturvedi has impressed audiences ever since he made his film debut with Gully Boy (2019). Recently, he proved his worth yet again with Dhadak 2 (2025). Bollywood Hungama has learned that he has now bagged a film based on the legendary director, actor, producer and writer V Shantaram. The talented performer will play the lead role in this film, which has been titled Chitrapati V Shantaram.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi to step into the shoes of iconic filmmaker V Shantaram

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This will be Siddhant’s biggest film to date and also his most ambitious one. With his past work, he has made it clear that he has oodles of talent. This motivated the makers of Chitrapati V Shantaram to sign him for the lead role. The film is in pre-production right now and Siddhant is working very hard to get into the character.”

The source further said, “V Shantaram’s contribution to the Indian film industry is immense and with this film, the younger generation will learn about it. Chitrapati V Shantaram will throw light on how this man, born in abject poverty in Kolhapur, learned filmmaking under Baburao Painter in Pune, and then left an unforgettable mark in the Hindi film industry with movies like Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), etc. This film will also educate viewers that he was a trendsetter - he was the first one to cast women, the first one to sell film music rights and the first filmmaker to attempt a colour film. His films, made at Prabhat Studios, won praise at Cannes, Venice and Berlin Film Festivals and was also honoured with a Golden Globe in the year 1959. Not many are aware that Charlie Chaplin had praised V Shantaram's work and also about his rivalry with Bombay's (present-day Mumbai) elite filmmakers. Hence, the biopic will not just be enlightening but also entertaining and dramatic.”

