Earlier in the year, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced their reunion for the third time on the yet untitled Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic. The announcement stirred a big conversation, as the giants announced their reunion after cults like 3 Idiots and P.K. But, in a shocking turn of events, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have decided to put the Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic on hold.

SCOOP: Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic shelved due to script issues

Reliable sources confirmed to Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani stand for perfection, and they were not happy with the script of Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic. Aamir felt that the script is too dry for the audience in today's world, and doesn't have the humour that one expects from their collaboration. After repeated sessions of rewrite, the duo have collectively decided to put the project on hold. They believe that a personality as iconic as Dadasaheb Phalke deserves a script that is both emotionally stirring and universally engaging. Until they arrive at that benchmark, they are in no hurry to rush the film into production."

Aamir is meanwhile reading multiple other scripts, trying to lock his next project. "Rajkumar Hirani too has started the process of identifying his next subject, and will get into the process of writing soon. While Phalke is put on hold, Raju Hirani and Aamir Khan will definitely reunite on something else."

Aamir is expected to announce his next move in the first quarter of 2026, and he is in the process of reading at least 20 scripts at the moment. "He will pick one of the 20 shortlisted scripts."

