The team of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly postponed its Delhi shooting schedule due to the city’s deteriorating air quality and heightened security measures following a recent blast near the Red Fort.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cast and crew were set to begin a seven-day schedule in Delhi from November 12. However, the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) and increased tension after the blast prompted the makers to defer the plan.

A source told the publication, “Shahid along with Kriti and Rashmika were supposed to come to shoot in Delhi from November 12. The makers had planned a detailed schedule in Delhi for seven days starting from November 12. The air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. And then the heightened tension after the Delhi blast has also led to the decision. The team had also planned a schedule in the Old Delhi area, so there are multiple reasons that have added to the decision.”

The source further clarified that the Delhi schedule has only been postponed, not cancelled. “The makers are now planning to do the shoot in December, if all goes well,” they added. The exact rescheduled dates are yet to be decided and will reportedly be finalised by the end of this month.

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, serves as the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The original film was a turning point in Deepika’s career, earning both commercial success and critical acclaim.

The official release date of Cocktail 2 has not yet been announced.

