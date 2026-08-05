The much-awaited Ramayana’s trailer was finally unveiled last week and it became a huge talking point on the internet. However, the trailer simply mentioned that the film will release on Diwali this year. The actual date was not given. It led people to wonder whether the film would release on Sunday, November 8, the day of the Festival of Lights? Or will the film be out on Friday, November 6? Meanwhile, there were speculations that Ramayana may release pre-Diwali, on October 30.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana’s release date REVEALED – Namit Malhotra’s magnum opus to release on November 6 worldwide

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Ramayana will release on Friday, November 6. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The idea is to have a day-and-date release. Hence, the film will be out across the world in most markets on November 6.”

The few days before Diwali are considered weak from a box office point of view. However, trade and industry believe that Ramayana will prove to be an exception. The source said, “The buzz for Ramayana is tremendous and hence, it’ll surely open with a bang. From Monday, November 9, the sky will be the limit for the film.”

While Dharma Productions will distribute Ramayana in India, Sony Pictures has picked up the overseas distribution rights. Last week, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that T-Series has bagged the music rights to both parts of Ramayana for Rs. 75 crores in an advance deal.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It's a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson Shiv Sagar PRAISES Ramayana trailer: “I wish Ranbir Kapoor all the luck; Yash looks brilliant as Ravana; Sai Pallavi suits Sita”

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