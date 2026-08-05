Almost a week is left for the release of Awarapan 2 and the excitement is tremendous due to the popularity and strong recall value of the first part, the intense romantic genre, casting and the album, which could have potential chartbusters. The film's censor process was completed in advance. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on its cut list.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Awarapan 2 with U/A 16+ certificate and minimal cuts (COMPLETE list inside)

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the Examining Committee of the CBFC asked for certain cuts.

To begin with, the makers were asked to add disclaimers for the depiction of drug use and child trafficking in the film. A similar ticker was added in the smoking scene. As per the rules in effect since 2021, the film title was asked to be mentioned in Hindi.

The anti-drug static ticker was asked to be mentioned on the bottom right corner in scenes of drug consumption. The 'obscene' words were asked to be replaced in the audio as well as subtitle. In the second half of the film, a violent scene was asked to be reduced by 50%.

Moreover, in three places, scenes of extreme violence were asked to be deleted. At midpoint, a scene of snorting drug was asked to be deleted.

Once these changes were made, Awarapan 2 was handed the censor certificate on August 5. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 140.20 minutes. In other words, Awarapan 2 is 2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds long.

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and others and releases in cinemas on August 14.

Only non adult film of the season

Interestingly, Awarapan 2 is the only Hindi film for a month that has not been passed with an 'A' certificate. Awarapan 2 clashes with Batwara 1947, which has received an 'A' rating. The next big film to release is Toxic, which releases on August 26 followed by Mirzapur The Movie on September 4. Both films are also expected to be passed with an 'A' rating.

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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