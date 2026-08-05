Television and film actress Jiya Shankar is officially engaged. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant took to social media on August 6 to announce her engagement to entrepreneur and corporate professional Kaaran Dhanak, sharing a series of romantic pictures from the special moment along with a heartfelt note about their long-distance love story.

Jiya ShankarJiya Shankar is engaged! Actress introduces fiancé Kaaran Dhanak with emotional love story

Jiya Shankar shares emotional note for fiancé Kaaran Dhanak

Announcing the happy news, Jiya reflected on finding love when she least expected it and thanked Kaaran for standing by her through the highs and lows of life.

She wrote, "So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn't easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home."

Describing how their relationship grew despite the distance, she added, "This journey wasn't easy but we chose each other every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiyaa Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

Calling Kaaran her "goofball," "best friend" and "ABCD," Jiya concluded her note by writing, "Life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I can't wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you've always loved me. I love you Kaaran."

The pictures captured the couple sharing a kiss, walking hand in hand and posing together in coordinated pastel outfits against a lush outdoor backdrop.

Who is Kaaran Dhanak?

While Kaaran Dhanak largely stays away from the entertainment industry, he is reportedly an entrepreneur and corporate professional. With the engagement announcement, the couple has officially made their relationship public for the first time.

Also Read: Karan Johar welcomes Jiya Shankar as Tyaani Jewellery’s new muse for Forces of Tyaani campaign

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