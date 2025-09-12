In what promises to be a major launch onto the Bollywood scene, Aryan Khan is stepping into three significant roles in the upcoming series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Not only is this his debut as a writer‐director, but he is also making his singing debut in a track alongside Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

The song, titled ‘Tennu Ki Pata,’ is the latest release from the series’ soundtrack. Aryan’s voice features partially on it, along with Diljit and composer‐producer Ujwal Gupta. The lyrics are written by Kumaar. It follows two earlier tracks from the same album, ‘Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri’ and ‘Badli Si Hawa.’

On-screen, the series will be led by Lakshya, with Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh in parallel lead roles. And in terms of cameos, it brings together a major line-up, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan himself. It's like having all industry titans under the same roof.”

Although the trailer is just out, it has already generated buzz. Among the comments from viewers are observations such as: “an outsider leaving a dharma production film and getting banned by kjo, hmm where have we heard that one before”, “this lowkey looked liked kartik and dharma beef story where the outsider is in dilemma and Targetted from everywhere”, and “Very Aryan calling Aaryan promo”.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is slated for release on September 18 on Netflix.

