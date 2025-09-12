Aamir Khan REVEALS the reason for his weight gain: “No, it’s not for a role. I have been having these…”

There are reports in a section of the media that Aamir Khan has bulked up for his biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke.

However, the truth is not that creative. When I touched base with Aamir, he shocked me by revealing that the reason for his weight gain is medication for a health condition.

Says Aamir, “No, no, the weight gain is not for a role. Actually, you know, I have been having these migraines for some time and for that I need to be on a steroid treatment. And that steroid treatment causes me to put on weight; I can't help it. In fact, I've started my diet and workout because I need to get back into shape for, you know, whatever my next film is.”

So is Aamir cured of his condition? “No, because, you know, they're not able to figure out why it's happening. The steroid is taking the headaches away. But I can't keep taking steroids. In fact, I have an appointment the day after with the doctor. So, that's the reason for the weight thing. They're very good doctors, but sometimes, you know, it's difficult to diagnose exactly why it's happening. I understand it's complicated. At least they're not sending me on the wrong path. They're just still figuring out exactly what's wrong.”

