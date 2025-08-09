After Isha Talwar, Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam recalls Shanoo Sharma asking him to audition in front of a cafe: “I didn’t give in. A few days later, her assistant called me…”

Popular casting director Shanoo Sharma recently came under the spotlight after actress Isha Talwar shared an unusual audition story from her early days in the film industry. Talwar revealed that she was once asked to perform an intense crying scene in the middle of a busy Mumbai restaurant — Mia Cucina in Versova — while customers dined nearby. She described the experience as “confusing” and “confidence-shattering” for a young newcomer, adding that she refused the audition and lost the role.

After Isha Talwar, Mary Kom actor Bijou Thaangjam recalls Shanoo Sharma asking him to audition in front of a cafe: “I didn’t give in. A few days later, her assistant called me…”

Following her account, Manipuri actor Bijou Thaangjam, best known for his role in Priyanka Chopra’s 2014 film Mary Kom, recalled going through a similar experience. Responding to Talwar’s comment, he wrote: “@talwarisha I hear you! My very first film audition was with her, for Byomkesh Bakshy. I wasn’t fluent in Hindi, not very confident, but hopeful to give it my best. And just like your experience, I was asked to perform a scene right in front of a café, the one that used to be called Bru World, Yari Road. I didn’t give in. A few days later, her assistant called me back for a proper studio audition. But by then, I had already signed Mary Kom.”

Talwar’s post also drew responses from other actors, including Nidhi Subbaiah, who claimed she was “shunned” and “made fun of” by Sharma’s assistants during her first audition.

Also Read: Isha Talwar recalls Shanoo Sharma’s “weird” audition request early in her career: “It shattered my confidence”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.