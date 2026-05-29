Fans of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are in for a treat as their much-awaited film, Alpha, will now arrive earlier than scheduled. The action entertainer was earlier scheduled to release on July 10. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that the film will arrive in cinemas a week earlier, on July 3.

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer Alpha preponed; to now release on July 3

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “July 3 has emerged as an apt date to bring Alpha to cinemas since Dhamaal 4, which was scheduled to release on the same day, has now been pushed to July 17. With no major release planned for July 3, producer Aditya Chopra felt it was the right date to bring Alpha to theatres.”

A trade expert commented, “Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is also releasing on July 17, along with Dhamaal 4. As a result, Alpha will now get two weeks to make the most of an open run at the box office, especially since no Bollywood film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10.”

Alpha is the next film from the YRF Spy Universe. Besides Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the globally acclaimed series The Railway Men.

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported that Alia Bhatt’s character in Alpha is unlike anything seen before in the YRF Spy Universe. This makes things a lot more interesting because she isn’t playing a spy that YRF has so far given to the audience with every film.

“Alpha is definitely a major turn for the YRF Spy Universe,” said a senior trade source familiar with the developments of the film to Bollywood Hungama. “It presents a lead character who is an assassin, not a spy that we have seen all leads play earlier. For the first time, Aditya Chopra is giving us an origin story that introduces a character that is more grey, more of an anti-hero in tonality. It is refreshing because otherwise it would be extremely boring for us to watch,” said the source.

Also Read: “Amazing that we are making an action film in India like Alpha featuring two girls!”: Action star Bobby Deol on how much he enjoyed shooting Alpha and going toe to toe with Alia Bhatt

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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