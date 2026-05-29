New developments have emerged in the case involving Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray after reports of an FIR being registered against him over allegations of sexual harassment surfaced earlier this month.

Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray found guilty by POSH committee: Report

According to a report published by Mid-Day, the woman who accused Johray had also filed a complaint with B62 Studios, the production house owned by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar. The complaint was reportedly submitted in October 2025, after which the studio’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.

A source quoted by the publication said, “The POSH committee did a thorough investigation, given the sensitivity of the matter and the production house’s no-tolerance policy towards harassment.”

The report further stated that the investigation lasted nearly six months and concluded around March-end or early April this year. According to the source, the committee allegedly found Johray guilty on two counts.

“It was a six-month investigation that ended around late March-April. He was found guilty on two counts — sexual molestation and tampering of evidence. The committee communicated the findings to the complainant,” the source told the publication.

The allegations against Johray became public after a woman from New Delhi reportedly filed a complaint at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 police station on April 20. According to a report by India Today, the complainant accused Johray of summoning her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she alleged that he sexually harassed her, physically assaulted her, and wrongfully confined her.

The report further claimed that the woman alleged an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, which caused her condition to deteriorate.

Following a preliminary enquiry, Chandigarh Police registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Johray was later arrested in connection with the case before being granted bail by a district court.

The controversy has also reportedly affected Johray’s professional credits in ongoing and upcoming projects. Reports stated that while his name initially appeared in the OTT version of Dhurandhar, it was removed from the ‘Raw and Undekha’ version released on the streaming platform on May 22.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter India reported that Yash Raj Films has also decided to remove Johray’s credit from its upcoming web series Akka, starring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi.

Also Read:Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray booked after sexual harassment complaint: Report

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