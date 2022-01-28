Marvel and Lost actress Evangeline Lilly is slamming vaccine mandates. The Ant-Man star attended a rally and sounded off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old star shared a picture from the rally she attended in Washington, D.C., this weekend to support “bodily sovereignty” — i.e., protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “This is not the way,” Lilly wrote. “This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

Lilly added, “I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society …under any threat whatsoever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial)



Back at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Lilly announced on Instagram she was refusing to social distance “all in the name of a respiratory flu,” which led to some backlash. She later posted an apology for her comments.

A vaccine mandate for large companies was withdrawn by the Joe Biden administration this week after a Supreme Court decision blocked it. Many states and cities have their own independent vaccine requirements for various workers.

Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne in the Ant-Man films, isn’t the only Marvel star to come out against vaccine mandates. Black Panther star Letitia Wright posted an anti-vax conspiracy video in December.

On the work front, Evangeline Lilly next appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has wrapped production and is slated for a 2023 release.

Also Read: Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starrer Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania production wrapped, director Peyton Reed reveals

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.