Nawazuddin Siddiqui builts a new bungalow in Mumbai; names it after his late father

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those people who have made his presence in the industry with his dedication and passion for his work. He is one of the finest talents we have in the industry. The actor is a true epitome of what rages to riches story looks like. And taking his riches story forward, Nawaz is ready with his bungalow in Mumbai.

After a long struggle, Nawaz has created his paradise. It took 3 long years for the house to be get completed. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself to get the perfect look of the house, just as he wanted.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has named his bungalow as 'Nawab' in the remembrance of his father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is currently working for Kangana Ranaut on her directorial debut Tiku Weds Sheru, where he is playing the lead role. His upcoming releases include Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Bole Chudiyan and Heropanti 2.

ALSO READ:Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes a special request as he takes up the dalgona challenge from Squid Game; watch

