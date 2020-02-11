The South Korean film Parasite has been the most talked-about film this award season. The critically acclaimed movie, directed by Bong Joon-ho, won four awards at 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Earlier in January, it was reported that the film is being adapted in to a Television series at HBO with Oscar winners Bong Joon Ho and Adam Mckay as executive producers. Now, it seems like the makers are eyeing at Mark Ruffalo for the series.

According to Collider, "Multiple sources have said that director Bong has reached out to Ruffalo and there is interest on both sides in striking a deal, though official negotiations have yet to begin." Though it is unclear what role Ruffalo will essay, the actor is reportedly interested in the project.

The plans on the series will begin shaping in the month of March after the director has taken a much-needed break from the crazy award season he has had.

Bong Joon-ho and Adam Mckay will executive produce as well along with Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and CJ Entertainment’s Miky Lee, Cho Young Ki and Francis Chung. McKay’s partner at Hyperobject Industries Kevin Messick will also exec produce. CJ’s Jerry Ko will be co-executive produce and CJ’s Fred Lee will act as producer.

Parasite is about the Park Family - the picture of aspirational wealth and the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks. Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide “indispensable” luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-Sik Choi, Park So-dam, and Jang Hye-jin.

