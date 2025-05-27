Manoj Bajpayee on the film he is shooting in Bhopal currently, “It is produced by Neeraj Pandey for Netflix”

There is a buzz all around about Manoj Bajpayee shooting a new film in Bhopal. Not much is known about the project so far. Bollywood Hungama reported about it earlier in the day.

Now, this writer spoke to Manoj about it, and here’s what he shared with him. “It is produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Fireworks. It is a film for Netflix, written and directed by Ritesh Shah. It’s a thriller set in Delhi. Besides this, I can’t tell you more as there is NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with Netflix. I’ve some very talented co-stars Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Saleem, Rajeev Gupta, Divya Dutta,” he said.

When asked what he is playing, Manoj replied. “I am not allowed to disclose that. But yes, it is a character which I have not played before, and also something never seen before. I am very excited.”

