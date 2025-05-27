comscore
Housefull 5 trailer launch: Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on Hera Pheri 3 row: "It's a very SERIOUS matter"; expresses reservation over Paresh Rawal being addressed 'foolish'

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Housefull 5 trailer launch: Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on Hera Pheri 3 row: “It’s a very SERIOUS matter”; expresses reservation over Paresh Rawal being addressed ‘foolish’

By Fenil Seta -

Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Tarun Mansukhani attended the trailer launch of their comedy Housefull 5 at a multiplex in Mumbai. As expected, the media asked Akshay Kumar about the Hera Pheri 3 row. Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the viral news that Paresh Rawal has quit the film. Later Akshay sued Paresh for leaving the comic caper.

The journalist happened to mention that a lot of fans feel that Paresh Rawal was foolish to leave the project. On this, Akshay Kumar said, “Firstly, I'll like to tell you that using such kind of word for my co-star, ‘foolish’, is something I'd not appreciate. That's not right. I have been working with him for the last 32 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor. I really admire him.”

He added, “I don't think this is a place where I am going to talk about it because...it's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the courts. Hence, I don’t think I am going to speak about it here.”

Also Read: Housefull 5 trailer introduces heirs, hijinks, and homicide aboard a cruise

