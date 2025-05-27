comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bobby Deol’s intense gym session sets serious fitness goals

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bobby Deol’s intense gym session sets serious fitness goals

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bobby Deol is on a mission — and it’s showing. In a recent video shared by his trainer @prajwal7542, the actor is seen powering through an intense workout, looking fitter, stronger, and more focused than ever. With every rep, Bobby proves that discipline and dedication are truly timeless.

The transformation has left fans in awe. Whether it’s his ripped physique or the sheer determination he brings to the gym, Bobby is setting major fitness goals. Social media is buzzing with love and admiration, with many calling him the ultimate motivation to get back on track.

As the excitement builds for his upcoming projects, one thing is clear — Bobby Deol is entering a new era. Stronger in every sense, he’s ready to take on roles that push the envelope and leave a lasting impact, both on-screen and off.

 

Also Read: Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal to feature in unexpected roles in the Aryan Khan directorial debut – The Badass of Bollywood

