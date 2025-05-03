Vipul Amrutlal Shah, known for his work in both production and direction, has a number of successful films to his credit. With a filmmaking style that balances audience appeal and commercial viability, he has built a steady reputation in the industry. An upcoming project now adds to his slate of work. Shah is set to collaborate with National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee on a political thriller titled Governor.

According to a report by PeepingMoon.com, Bajpayee will portray the titular role in this theatrically-released drama. Shah, known for directing films like Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastey London, London Dreams, Action Replayy, and Namaste England, will produce the film under his banner, Sunshine Pictures. Direction will be handled by Chinmay Mandlekar.

Governor has been in development at Sunshine Pictures for the past two years. Casting for supporting roles is ongoing, and the project has entered pre-production. Filming is scheduled to begin between July and August. This will mark the first collaboration between Shah and Bajpayee, with the film set to present the actor in a new kind of role.

The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, and co-produced by Aashin Shah. Separately, Shah is also working on Hisaab, a heist thriller starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah. Co-produced by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios, Hisaab is expected to release in the second half of 2025.

