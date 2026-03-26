The actress reacted to a satirical clip posted by the veteran actor amid ongoing Iran crisis, while industry peers respond with humour.

Actor Mandana Karimi has reacted strongly to a recent viral video shared by Boman Irani, sparking a conversation online. While several celebrities responded to the video with humour, Mandana took a critical stance, questioning the timing and context of the commentary.

Mandana Karimi calls out Boman Irani over his recently posted viral video on Donald Trump; questions ‘timing’ in pointed note

Boman Irani’s video, which has been widely circulated on social media, offered a satirical take on the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States. In the clip, the actor humorously suggested that former US President Donald Trump should visit Mumbai’s Dadar Parsi Colony for peace talks, adding a comedic twist by mentioning food and LPG concerns. Captioning the video, he wrote, “The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump...”, followed by a light-hearted monologue that leaned into wordplay and satire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)



While the video drew laughter from several members of the film fraternity, including Jaaved Jaaferi, Farhan Akhtar, Tabu, Siddharth, Sameera Reddy and Farah Khan Ali, Mandana Karimi shared a contrasting perspective in the comments section.

“Boman Irani sir… suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me we’ve lived it. We’ve spoken about it. But now… there’s a video. Now there’s concern. Now there’s humor about gas, about Trump, about ‘come to my house’. Sir, with all respect you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly because it affects gas, politics, global talks there’s commentary? I mean… slow clap Really. From silence to satire — that was fast. Anyway… just an observation.”

Her comment has since drawn attention on social media, adding a serious dimension to what was otherwise being perceived as a light-hearted post. The differing reactions highlight how public figures and audiences continue to engage with sensitive global issues in varied ways, especially when humour intersects with real-world crises.

As the video continues to circulate online, the exchange has sparked broader discussions around satire, timing, and responsibility in public discourse.

Also Read: Mandana Karimi slams ‘one-sided’ Iran coverage, urges Indian media to lend a platform to Reza Pahlavi – EXCLUSIVE

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