The much-anticipated epic gears up for a worldwide showcase as the makers prepare to unveil a key glimpse from the film.

The upcoming cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana continues to build momentum as producer Namit Malhotra confirmed a major update regarding the film’s promotional rollout. The first glimpse titled ‘Rama’ is set to be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, and will be marked by a grand global reveal for fans.

Ramayana Update: Namit Malhotra announces ‘Rama’ glimpse release date on Hanuman Jayanti; global fan reveal planned

The announcement came as Malhotra shared a note on social media on the occasion of Ram Navami, on Friday, March 27, offering insight into the vision and effort behind the ambitious project. In his message, he wished everyone and said, “Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. we look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’ On 2nd April, On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience. Namit Malhotra”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a large-scale, two-part cinematic spectacle mounted with global collaboration. Set about 5000 years ago, the project aims to blend advanced technology with immersive storytelling, positioning itself as a visually grand yet emotionally resonant retelling of the ancient epic.

The film has already generated significant buzz following its initial reveal, which included a multi-city launch in India and a prominent showcase at Times Square. With the upcoming ‘Rama’ glimpse, the makers are expanding the scale further by turning the reveal into a worldwide fan-driven celebration.

Featuring an ensemble cast, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Backed by Prime Focus Studios in association with the eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is slated for a worldwide IMAX release. The first part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, followed by the second instalment in Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Dinesh Vijan says “Mahavatar is SIX times the size of Chhaava”; also reveals, “I told Namit Malhotra, ‘If Ramayana runs, Mahavatar is all set'”

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