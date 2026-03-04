In an explosive, soul-bearing interview with Bollywood Hungama, actress and activist Mandana Karimi opened up about the personal and professional toll her advocacy for Iran has taken. The actress, who has been vocal against the Iranian regime amid the escalating Middle East conflict, revealed that her career in India has come to a standstill due to her outspoken political stance.

Mandana Karimi slams ‘one-sided’ Iran coverage, urges Indian media to lend a platform to Reza Pahlavi – EXCLUSIVE

“Well since January, I've literally have left my work. I'm not working anymore. All my contract got cancelled. I've become too activist I've become too open about politics and I have messaged. I have emailed to platforms. I've said let's talk about it. I have videos I have images from Iran - Why are you not covering it?” Karimi shared, underscoring her frustration at what she describes as silence despite having access to ground-level material.

The actress, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 9 and films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, also criticised sections of the Indian media for what she called skewed reporting. “No one has covered it and if they have covered it they were talking about how strong the regime is. They've kind of sold themselves into the whole propaganda of the government and Iranian government is very known for having these kind of Influencers or certain reporters to go to Iran and cover the situation. So I've been very disheartened from the media in India, and they haven't been covering well. Even now, when you look at India today, you know the way they're covering the news. It's so one-sided. It's not accurate - the answers and questions,” she stated.

Karimi went on to urge Indian news platforms to provide space to opposition voices, specifically naming exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.“I would request Indian media - to whoever is watching this video from media – ‘Indian media, if you have brought the regime murderous Cabinet to India and you've actually given your platform to interview them and ask their opinion about what's happening in Iran; why aren't you bringing Reza Shah Pahlavi? Why aren't you bringing people who are working with Reza Shah Pahlavi? We want to also tell our side of the story’,” she urged.

She concluded with a pointed reminder: “Every story has two sides. It's never one-sided, right? You're a reporter, right? You're supposed to report the news. So why aren't you inviting Reza Pahlavi to your channel and let's talk.”

Her remarks come amid heightened tensions in the region. As of March 2026, the conflict has intensified following joint US-Israeli strikes targeting senior Iranian officials and military sites, prompting retaliatory missile attacks from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. With reports of internal unrest and uncertainty within Iran’s leadership, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, adding urgency to calls for broader global coverage of the crisis.

