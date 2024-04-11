comscore
Man poses as Akshay Kumar's representative, attempts Rs 6 lakh scam: Reports 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Man poses as Akshay Kumar’s representative, attempts Rs 6 lakh scam: Reports 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Recently, a man attempted a fraud worth Rs 6 lakh under the guise of offering a job at actor Akshay Kumar's production house. The accused, identified as Princekumar Rajan Anjanikumar Sinha (29), allegedly reached out to Pooja Anandani (28), a social media influencer, claiming to be a representative from Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

Princekumar, posing as Rohan Mehra from Cape of Good Films, reportedly contacted Pooja and promised her a lucrative position within the production house. He further enticed her by offering to arrange for a professional photoshoot by a renowned photographer associated with film star Amitabh Bachchan. However, to facilitate this purported opportunity, the accused demanded a sum of Rs 6 lakh from the social media influencer.

Sensing something amiss, Pooja decided to verify the accused’s claims. She contacted Akshay Kumar's production house directly and discovered that there was no employee by the name of Rohan Mehra or any ongoing recruitment process matching his assertions. Realising the attempted fraud, she wasted no time in alerting the authorities.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Juhu police swiftly took action and apprehended Sinha. It was revealed that Princekumar had fabricated details about an upcoming film project, falsely claiming that Pooja had been selected for a role. His elaborate scheme included arranging multiple meetings with Pooja under the pretext of organising the photoshoot and finalising the job offer.

Fortunately, due to Pooja’s vigilance and prompt action, the fraud was thwarted, and Sinha was taken into custody before any financial harm could be inflicted.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar describes Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff as ‘his ultimate chill companion’; says, “After very long I’ve got someone who plays sporty games with me”

