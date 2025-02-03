Mamta Kulkarni denies rumours of bribing Rs. 10 crores to become Mahamandaleshwar; says, “I have no money. I had to borrow Rs. 2 lakh to offer as ‘dakshina’”

In a surprising post, Mamta Kulkarni, who recently returned to her hometown India after several years, decided to quit the film industry and become Mahamandaleshwar at the Kinnar Akhada which sparked a major controversy among the community groups. Following allegations that she bribed the Akhada leaders Rs. 1 crore, the actress addressed the same in the India TV show Aap Ki Adalat where she opened up about her bank accounts being frozen after she was alleged of being involved in a drug cartel ring with bae Vicky Goswami.

However, insisting that she has been observing penance for the past 23 years, Mamta Kulkarni revealed that she was always keen on taking the spiritual route and had decided to not return to films. In the interaction with host Rajat Sharma, Mamta insisted that she has no money and said, “Mere pass Rs.10 crore kya Rs.1 crore bhi nahi hai. Mere bank accounts seize kar diye hai government ne. Aapko malum nahi hai main kis tarah se reh rahi hun. Mere pass paise nahi hai, kisi se udhar leke Rs.2 lakh, voh bhi jo guru ko dakshina deni hoti hai (What Rs. 10 crore, I don’t even have Rs. 1 crore. My bank accounts have been seized by the government. You have no idea how I have been living. I don’t have any money. I had to borrow Rs. 2 lakh to offer ‘guru dakshina’)”.

Three of my apartments are in a state of disrepair, infested with termites, because they have remained closed for the past 23 years. I cannot even begin to describe the financial crisis I am going through,” she shared keeping deeper insight into her financial woes. She also addressed the remarks made by Ramdev Baba about her offering money and added, “I leave that to Ramdev Baba. What should I say?”

“He is a young Dhirendra Shastri. I have performed penance for 23 years, which is longer than his age. I did not want to become Mahamandaleshwar, but it was the Acharya of the Kinnar Akhara, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who compelled me,” Mamta stated as she also opened up about the comments of Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri.

