The actress is all set to bring glamour and wit to the comedy extravaganza alongside Ajay Devgn and a star-studded ensemble cast.

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is all set to make a sparkling return to the big screen with the highly anticipated comedy entertainer, Dhamaal 4. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film will see her paired opposite superstar Ajay Devgn, promising a fresh wave of laughter, chaos, and charm for fans of the franchise.

Esha Gupta to join Ajay Devgn in Dhamaal 4; shooting to begin this month

Sources confirm that Esha will begin shooting her schedule from the end of this month, joining Devgn and the film’s ensemble, which includes fan favourites Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. Known for her striking screen presence and natural flair, Esha is expected to bring a perfect blend of glamour, sass, and comedy to the film.

Interestingly, Esha was also part of the previous instalment, that is, Dhamaal 3, where the actress played an interesting character with wit and comedy. Now, with Dhamaal 4, her role has reportedly been expanded and made more pivotal, promising to add new twists, comedy moments, and high-energy interactions with the ensemble.

While specific details about her character remain under wraps, insiders suggest that Esha’s role will be integral to the storyline, not merely a glamorous cameo. Her entry is expected to elevate the narrative, infusing it with fresh energy and creating dynamic chemistry, especially with Ajay Devgn.

Esha recently gained traction for her music videos like ‘Brown Eyes Wali’ alongside Honey Singh and ‘Ishq Mera’ with Jubin Nautiyal, further taking the actress’ desire to explore various roles in the industry. Her participation in Dhamaal 4, we hear, will mark a high point in what is expected to be a vibrant season for Bollywood comedy films.

As the film gears up for production, fans can expect a high-octane mix of laughter, star power, and cinematic entertainment, with Esha Gupta ready to leave her signature mark on the beloved franchise.

