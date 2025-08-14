Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, along with director Tushar Jalota, visited the Tirupati temple to seek divine blessings ahead of the release of their upcoming romantic drama Param Sundari. The film, produced by Maddock Films, is slated to hit theatres on August 29, 2025.

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor visit Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of Param Sundari release

The visit to the holy shrine comes just days after the makers unveiled the trailer on August 12, 2025. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, a pairing that has already generated buzz among fans.

About the Trailer

The 2-minute, 40-second trailer introduces viewers to Param Sundari’s central love story — a romance that transcends geography, language, and cultural boundaries. Sidharth plays Param, a charming Punjabi boy, while Janhvi portrays Sundari, a spirited South Indian girl.

The trailer opens with a light-hearted sequence of Param and Sundari flirting inside a church. Their playful banter is peppered with witty references to both Bollywood and regional cinema. However, the tone shifts when Sundari accuses Param of playing with people’s emotions, setting the stage for a dramatic conflict.

The narrative follows Param’s journey as he attempts to win back Sundari’s trust and prove the sincerity of his love, against the backdrop of familial and societal expectations.

The Buzz Around Param Sundari

Backed by Maddock Films, the project has been touted as a pan-India romantic entertainer that blends humour, drama, and cross-cultural charm. With Sidharth and Janhvi pairing up for the first time, expectations are high for their on-screen chemistry. Param Sundari is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on August 29, 2025.

