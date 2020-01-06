The sensational De De Pyaar De actress, who has made successful debuts in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood films has started to bag some amazing brands for herself like Lux, Maaza and Elleys’ Switches. Elleys’ Switches, the leading company who is known for its contemporary, elegant and classy products has appointed Rakul Preet Singh as its brand ambassador with the aim of conquering North Indian States. The brand already has a strong base in South India Rakul’s presence will simply enhance their positioning further.

Commenting on signing Rakul to endorse the brand, Vatsal Gada, Director of Elleys’ Switches said, “It’s an immense pleasure for us to have Rakul Preet. The beautiful Bollywood diva has injected exuberance to our creative campaign which is crafted by our partner Oberoi IBC.”

Rajendra Surlekar, National Creative Director at Oberoi IBC said, “We are glad to have this opportunity to take the brand a step ahead with our creative strategies. We have curated this campaign and shot 3 films with our in-house production team. The campaign stills are captured by Dabboo Ratnani. We will be running the campaign by the end of January 2020.”

