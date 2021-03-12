Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.03.2021 | 9:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to build a Turkish town in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently started shooting for the third installment of the Tiger series. The superstar was initially supposed to kick off the film in Istanbul. But the plans had to be changed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases in the country. Instead producer Aditya Chopra has arranged for his production design team to build a Turkish town in Mumbai where the lead cast will be shooting pivotal scenes of the espionage thriller.

Makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to build a Turkish town in Mumbai

Reportedly, a lavish set reflecting the architectural style of a quaint Turkish locale is being erected at the SRPF ground in Goregaon. Maneesh Sharma who is directing the film reportedly wants several heavy duty action scenes with tanks and grenades in the backdrop as Salman's Tiger and Katrina's Zoya take on the bad guys. The set is expected to be ready by the first week of April.

While the makers are setting up a Turkish town in the city, an outdoor schedule for the film is not completely off the table. Reportedly, Chopra plans to take the film across seven countries. The team is expected to head to Istanbul and Dubai in June later this year. The set is being constructed as whenever they go to Istanbul, the team might not be able to go to the interiors of the country because of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif to undergo rigourous training with South Korean stunt artists for Tiger 3

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer…

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 likely to be…

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi…

Mumbai Saga’s first song ‘Shor Machega’…

Rhea Chakraborty blocked from Chehre poster;…

CONFIRMED! John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification