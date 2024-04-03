comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kamsin Kali’, 1st song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, to release on April 5

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kamsin Kali’, 1st song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, to release on April 5

'Kamsin Kali' from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-awaited Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose gave a glimpse of the intriguing, bold, and gripping content of the movie directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It created a stir among the audience while the makers already gave an alert with a disclaimer.

Now, the makers are gearing up to drop the first song from the film titled, ‘Kamsin Kali’, which is all set for its release on April 5. ‘Kamsin Kali’ is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, and it promises to take the audience on a wild ride.

As mentioned before, the makers gave a warning and a disclaimer before the release of the first promotional material of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 called ‘Pehla Dose’.  It said, “This is a warning about the content of our next video for LSD 2. While it will take a stark look at today’s generation, unfortunately, to keep the authenticity of the film intact, some shots might shock and revolt audiences. LSD 2 will be dark and delicious! Like every uncomfortable truth, it’s a bitter pill to swallow!”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It will be released on April 19, 2024.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

More Pages: Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Box Office Collection

