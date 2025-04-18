Sunny Deol’s latest release Jaat has been in the news not just for its action-packed storyline and patriotic fervour, but also for a scene that drew sharp criticism from members of the Christian community. The controversy revolved around a particular sequence featuring the film’s villain played by Randeep Hooda set inside a church, which some viewers from the Christian community found offensive and disrespectful to their religious sentiments.

Makers of Jaat remove controversial church scene after opposition from members of Christian community

Following the growing uproar, the makers of Jaat have acted swiftly to address the concerns. In an official statement, the team clarified their position and confirmed that the scene has been removed from all versions of the film.

The makers said in an official statement, “There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken a quick action of deleting the scene from the film. We sincerely apologize to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt.”

The controversy had begun gaining traction on social media soon after the film’s release, with several prominent voices from the Christian community demanding a public apology and action.

Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, Jaat also stars Saiyami Kher, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regena Cassandrra among others. The film has earned over Rs. 60 crores at the India box office in its extended first week.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gopichandh Malineni ECSTATIC with response to Jaat: “Great to see people SCREAMING in theatres, ‘Sorry bol’; my idea for Sunny Deol was – less talking and MORE action!”; reveals that Jaat’s Telugu version to release in a couple of weeks

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.