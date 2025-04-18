Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has been creating waves ever since news about the same came out for the first time last year. This is purely because it is a film starring SRK, one of the biggest stars not just in India but world over. Plus, it’s helmed by Siddharth Anand, the director of the actor’s comeback film Pathaan. But the reason why King is anticipated even more is because it marks the big screen debut of the superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan. The film follows her OTT debut with The Archies.

BREAKING! Arshad Warsi joins the cast of Shah Rukh Khan’s King: Report

Now, a latest report has sparked more excitement for King. As per a report by Peeping Moon, Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of the film. The report states that he will be playing a pivotal role in the film but details about his character are currently kept under wraps.

Shah Rukh and Arshad have been friends since long. But this is the first time that the two will be seen in a movie together where both are playing prominent roles. Interestingly, SRK had done a guest appearance in Arshad starrer Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaye in 2005. The Samar Khan directorial also starred SRK’s Pardes co-star Mahima Chaudhry along with Rohit Roy, Sandhya Mridul and Jaspal Bhatti.

Coming back to King, the film is produced under Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures and it also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma of Munjya fame.

