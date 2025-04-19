In a significant first for the versatile Saif Ali Khan, the actor is set to play a blind character in acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan’s next project — marking not only his first time portraying a visually impaired character but also his first collaboration with the veteran director.

Saif Ali Khan to star as a blind man in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller

Confirming the development, Saif said, “Yes, I am doing a film with Priyadarshan next. I play a blind guy. Very exciting.” Despite both being prominent figures in the Indian film industry for over 25 years, Saif and Priyadarshan have never previously worked together. That changes now, as the two have finally locked in a script that excites them both. Interestingly, the film will not be a comedy — a genre Priyadarshan is famously associated with — but a thriller.

Priyadarshan shared, “I’ve always liked Saif’s screen presence. I was waiting for something suitable to do with him.” Meanwhile, Saif will next be seen in Netflix’s Jewel Thief, a high-stakes heist drama in which he stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta’s sizzling chemistry shines in the romantic track ‘Ilzaam’ from Jewel Thief, watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.