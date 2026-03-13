The Kapoor family has taken a legal step to safeguard the legacy of late actor Rishi Kapoor by securing copyright rights over his name. The move aims to ensure that the veteran star’s identity is not used without the family’s permission. According to a report by India Today, the family recently obtained permission to copyright the actor’s name. As a result, any individual or organisation wishing to use “Rishi Kapoor” in a professional, commercial, or public capacity will now require prior approval from the family.

A source was quoted as saying, “As per the copyright, anyone wanting to use the name Rishi Kapoor or mention it in any capacity would need prior permission from the family.” The source further added that the decision was taken to prevent any misuse of the late actor’s name and reputation following his passing.

Rishi Kapoor, widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling Leukemia.

In recent years, several prominent Bollywood personalities have taken similar legal measures to protect their names, likenesses, and intellectual property. Celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have also secured legal protections for their identities.

Such steps are typically aimed at preventing unauthorised commercial use, including merchandise, brand endorsements, or other ventures that attempt to capitalise on a celebrity’s identity without proper permission.

