The much-awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to release in less than a week, on March 19. To capitalize on the excitement, Jio Studios decided to organize paid previews on Wednesday, March 18, from 5:00 pm onwards. The response to the ticket sales is historic. Despite the exorbitant ticket rates, shows are filling fast across the country. Meanwhile, from Thursday, March 12, Jio decided to increase the shows of Dhurandhar’s first part and also re-release it in several cinemas where it was discontinued.

Dhurandhar’s first part a RARE film in post-Covid era to complete 100 days in cinemas; becomes the ONLY film ever to run in cinemas until its sequel’s release

It’s interesting to note that Dhurandhar’s Part 1, which was released on December 5, 2025, continued to play in several cinemas throughout this period. In fact, today marks the film’s 99th day in theatres, and tomorrow, March 14, it will complete a glorious 100-day run. There was a time when blockbuster films routinely achieved such milestones, but over the years, such feats have become increasingly rare. Hence, Dhurandhar stands out as a rare post-Covid film to enjoy such a long theatrical run.

Almost 1 ½ months ago, it dropped on Netflix. Usually, viewership in cinemas drops once a film is available online. But Dhurandhar’s first part continued to find steady audiences in certain theatres, due to which it was never discontinued. And now it has been re-released in several theatres, where it had ended its run, giving viewers a chance to recap before watching the sequel next week. Interestingly, the re-release has also happened worldwide. As per the official communication on March 12, Dhurandhar’s first part is currently running in 1000+ screens worldwide with more than 1250 shows.

Dhurandhar’s first part will continue to run in cinemas until the afternoon of March 18, after which it will be replaced by Dhurandhar: The Revenge. This marks the first time ever that the first part of a film has remained in cinemas until the release of its sequel. In short, the first installment has created history in more ways than one, and it now remains to be seen how many records Dhurandhar: The Revenge will go on to break.

