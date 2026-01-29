Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has locked the theatrical release date for his next directorial venture. The yet-untitled film, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 12, 2026. Backed by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, the project is currently in its post-production stage.

Imtiaz Ali film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari to release on June 12, 2026

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is being positioned as a story rooted in love, longing, and the emotional complexities of human relationships — themes that the filmmaker is widely celebrated for. Shot extensively across Mumbai and Punjab, the film blends urban and cultural landscapes, staying true to Ali’s storytelling sensibilities that often bridge personal journeys with evocative settings.

One of the major highlights of the project is the fresh pairing of Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, who will be sharing screen space together for the first time. Their coming together has generated curiosity among audiences, especially given the contrasting acting styles and generational appeal they bring to the table. Naseeruddin Shah’s presence further adds gravitas to the ensemble, promising layered performances.

Described as a contemporary and witty narrative, the film is expected to explore emotional depth while retaining Imtiaz Ali’s signature blend of introspection, humour, and romance. Music, as always in an Imtiaz Ali film, is set to play a central role. The project reunites the celebrated trio of A R Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali, whose past collaborations have delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic and emotionally resonant soundtracks.

The film is produced by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary. While the title and further plot details remain under wraps, the announcement of the release date has already set expectations soaring.

With a fresh cast combination, a proven creative team, and a summer 2026 release window, Imtiaz Ali’s next is shaping up to be one of the most keenly awaited romantic dramas on the big screen.

