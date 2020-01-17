Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.01.2020 | 7:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Maidaan: After shooting for a schedule, is Keerthy Suresh considering to opt out of the Ajay Devgn starrer? Her team reveals the truth

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her Hindi debut film Maidaan. She started shooting for the film in October last year with Ajay Devgn. However, according to recent reports, Keerthy might have opted out of the film.

Maidaan: After shooting for a schedule, is Keerthy Suresh considering to opt out of the Ajay Devgn starrer? Her team reveals the truth

When a news website contacted Keerthy Suresh’s team, they said that they are still working out on the dates and that she’s still part of the project. They said that they will get complete clarity in the coming days. Currently, Keerthy Suresh is working on multiple projects in the South which are at different stages of production.

Maidaan is based on the Golden years of Indian Football and will see Ajay Devgn essay the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim who is also known as the father of Indian football for his achievements in making India a top nation in Football during his lifetime. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film is directed by Amit Sharma, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn opens up on playing Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan and meeting former player PK Banerjee in Kolkata

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tanhaji Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn…

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office…

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office…

Box Office: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Day…

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Box Office…

Box Office: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Day…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification