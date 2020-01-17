Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.01.2020 | 5:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Emraan Hashmi’s next film titled Harami: The Bastard

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Emraan Hashmi ended 2019 with the film The Body. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor but failed to make an impression at the box office. The actor will start the New Year with Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre in which he plays a business tycoon opposite Amitabh Bachchan‘s lawyer. He will also turn police officer in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga and then start with the remake of the 2017 Malayalam horror thriller Ezra. Now, the actor is gearing up for the fourth movie of the year.  The film is titled Harami: The Bastard.

Emraan Hashmi’s next film titled Harami: The Bastard

Reportedly, Harami revolves around an orphan teenage pickpocket working in Mumbai’s local trains along with his gang. His life takes another route when he faces the daughter of one of his victims who committed suicide after being robbed.

The film will be helmed by Shyam Madiraju who has directed the international film called Eden (2014). Being produced by Mohit Rastogi and Parvesh Kumar Singh under their banner Gobsmack Entertainment, this small-budget film went on the floors yesterday and is expected to be wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule next month.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and team Chehre engage in an interactive session in Slovakia! 

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Himesh Reshammiya collaborates…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited to speak at the…

SCOOP: Riteish Deshmukh replaces R Madhavan…

Mumbai businessman gets three years in jail…

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar opens up on…

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification